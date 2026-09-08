Ernest Wilkins Portrait

Ernest Wilkins

Joined July 2014 | 10 posts
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Latest Stories

joe freshgoods chicago

Joe Freshgoods Isn’t Focused on Hypebeasts

Joe Freshgoods' streetwear brand could be bigger if he lived in New York or Los Angeles, but he's invested in Chicago and doesn't plan on leaving.

Ernest Wilkins2724 days ago
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9 Free Concerts to Catch This Fall

Just because summer is over doesn't mean the fun has to end. Check out these free concerts happening all across the country.

Ernest Wilkins4038 days ago
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The Drake vs. Meek Mill Beef Wasn't Worth the Hype

Shame on anyone over 30 who bought into this battle.

Ernest Wilkins4066 days ago

50 Shows to Catch This Summer in All 50 States

Every show you need to see this summer, no matter what state you're in.

Ernest Wilkins4126 days ago
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Review: A$AP Rocky Goes From Rapper to Rock Star on 'At.Long.Last.A$AP'

The Harlem rapper carries the weight of his sophomore album alone.

Ernest Wilkins4130 days ago
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Review: Earl Sweatshirt Turns From Introvert to Recluse on His Gloomy New Album, 'I Don't Like S**t, I Don't Go Outside’

Earl Sweatshirt retreats even further on his new album, 'I Don't Like Shit, I Don't Go Outside: An Album by Earl Sweatshirt.'

Ernest Wilkins4194 days ago
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Review: Drake Loves His Mom and His Woes, but Hates Everyone Else on "If You're Reading This It's Too Late"

Angry Drake rules this new project, which is either a mixtape or an album.

Ernest Wilkins4229 days ago
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The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2015

We count down the projects we can't wait to hear about this year. With 2015 in full swing, we hope you're done consuming every year-end list you could click on.

Ernest Wilkins4263 days ago
Cover of D'Angelo and The Vanguard's "Black Messiah" album, featuring black-and-white raised fists, with two vinyl records.

D'Angelo's "Black Messiah" Is the Dynamite Answer to a Million Prayers

D'Angelo's latest is the answer to a lot of people's prayers.

Ernest Wilkins4290 days ago
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The King of the City: The Best Rapper in 13 Hip-Hop Meccas

These are the MCs that rule the biggest cities in the hip-hop universe.

Ernest Wilkins4768 days ago
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