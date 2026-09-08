Ernest Wilkins
Latest Stories
Joe Freshgoods Isn’t Focused on Hypebeasts
Joe Freshgoods' streetwear brand could be bigger if he lived in New York or Los Angeles, but he's invested in Chicago and doesn't plan on leaving.
9 Free Concerts to Catch This Fall
Just because summer is over doesn't mean the fun has to end. Check out these free concerts happening all across the country.
The Drake vs. Meek Mill Beef Wasn't Worth the Hype
Shame on anyone over 30 who bought into this battle.
50 Shows to Catch This Summer in All 50 States
Every show you need to see this summer, no matter what state you're in.
Review: A$AP Rocky Goes From Rapper to Rock Star on 'At.Long.Last.A$AP'
The Harlem rapper carries the weight of his sophomore album alone.
Review: Earl Sweatshirt Turns From Introvert to Recluse on His Gloomy New Album, 'I Don't Like S**t, I Don't Go Outside’
Earl Sweatshirt retreats even further on his new album, 'I Don't Like Shit, I Don't Go Outside: An Album by Earl Sweatshirt.'
Review: Drake Loves His Mom and His Woes, but Hates Everyone Else on "If You're Reading This It's Too Late"
Angry Drake rules this new project, which is either a mixtape or an album.
The 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2015
We count down the projects we can't wait to hear about this year. With 2015 in full swing, we hope you're done consuming every year-end list you could click on.
D'Angelo's "Black Messiah" Is the Dynamite Answer to a Million Prayers
D'Angelo's latest is the answer to a lot of people's prayers.
The King of the City: The Best Rapper in 13 Hip-Hop Meccas
These are the MCs that rule the biggest cities in the hip-hop universe.