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Eric Witmer

Joined July 2014 | 7 posts
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Vans LXVI Introduces the Data for Spring 2014

Innovation.

Eric Witmer4600 days ago
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Here's How You Can Get the Nike "NOLA Gumbo" Pack at Foot Locker

They're dropping this All-Star Weekend, and here are the release details.

Eric Witmer4601 days ago
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Summer Skate Shoes That Your Girl Won't Hate

Kick, Push.

Eric Witmer4848 days ago

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