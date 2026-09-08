Eric Thurm
Latest Stories
Soulja Boy: "If You Ain’t Down With Pokémon, You Tripping"
Soulja Boy talks playing Pokemon Go and catching Pikachu.
The Sexiest TV Scenes of All Time
These are the best scenes in recent years that lit up home screens across the country.
"The Americans" Returns for Season 3 With New Faces, And You Can't Trust Anyone
"The Americans" airs the first episode of Season 3 tonight, and this is why you should tune in.
Things We Have Learned From Archer's Relationships
Here's what we've learned so far from Sterling Archer's countless relationships.
The 30 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2015
These TV shows will make 2015 yet another amazing year for small-screen entertainment.
10 Ongoing Mysteries That Archer Will (Probably) Never Solve
"Archer" is full of mysteries—some of which will likely never be solved.
9 Times Pam Made Us Incredibly Uncomfortable
Here are the times Pam has most successfully (and awesomely) grossed us out.
Did "The Legend of Korra" Get the Queer Series Finale It Deserved?
The series finale of Nickelodeon's "The Legend of Korra" came *this* close to the big kiss we all wanted.
Every Episode of "The Wire," Ranked
We watched every episode of "The Wire" and came up with the definitive ranking of each episode, from worst to best.
Nobody's Perfect: The Biggest Flaws on "The Wire"
Just because "The Wire" is the best TV series ever doesn't mean it didn't make mistakes.
"Regular Show" Is Basically an Animated Version of Your Life
Haven't caught the show? Here are the episodes you need to watch to get into it.
"Homeland" Season 4 Is All About the Same Old Carrie, Except on Steroids
Find out if "Homeland" season 4 sucks less than last year.
"The Legend of Korra" Co-Creators Will Challenge You to Hold Onto Your Beliefs
We spoke with "Legend of Korra" co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Mike Dante DiMartino about the new season.
Ranking the Roomies: Who Won Last Night's "New Girl" Season Premiere?
A recap of the fourth season premiere of "New Girl."
History Channel's "Houdini," Starring Adrien Brody, Is a Cheap Parlor Trick (A Review)
Adrien Brody's latest trick? Trying to stage a comeback.
With Its Knockout Third Season, “The Legend of Korra” Takes the “Avatar” Franchise to Another Level
In its excellent third season, Nickelodeon's "Avatar: The Legend of Korra" reaches its full potential.
"Wilfred" Finally Answers Its Big Questions in a Crazy Series Finale
The "Wilfred" finale brings a satisfying ending to a satisfying series.
Tick Tock: Only Time Will Tell if WGN's Promising Atomic Bomb-Based Series "Manhattan" Will Actually Blow Up
For a show about the creation of the atomic bomb, the pilot wasn't exactly explosive.