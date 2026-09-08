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Eric Thurm

Joined July 2014 | 25 posts
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Latest Stories

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Soulja Boy: "If You Ain’t Down With Pokémon, You Tripping"

Soulja Boy talks playing Pokemon Go and catching Pikachu.

Eric Thurm3646 days ago
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The Sexiest TV Scenes of All Time

These are the best scenes in recent years that lit up home screens across the country.

Eric Thurm4233 days ago

"The Americans" Returns for Season 3 With New Faces, And You Can't Trust Anyone

"The Americans" airs the first episode of Season 3 tonight, and this is why you should tune in.

Eric Thurm4250 days ago
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Things We Have Learned From Archer's Relationships

Here's what we've learned so far from Sterling Archer's countless relationships.

Eric Thurm4271 days ago
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The 30 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2015

These TV shows will make 2015 yet another amazing year for small-screen entertainment.

Eric Thurm4271 days ago
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10 Ongoing Mysteries That Archer Will (Probably) Never Solve

"Archer" is full of mysteries—some of which will likely never be solved.

Eric Thurm4273 days ago
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9 Times Pam Made Us Incredibly Uncomfortable

Here are the times Pam has most successfully (and awesomely) grossed us out.

Eric Thurm4276 days ago
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Did "The Legend of Korra" Get the Queer Series Finale It Deserved?

The series finale of Nickelodeon's "The Legend of Korra" came *this* close to the big kiss we all wanted.

Eric Thurm4286 days ago
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Every Episode of "The Wire," Ranked

We watched every episode of "The Wire" and came up with the definitive ranking of each episode, from worst to best.

Eric Thurm4315 days ago
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Nobody's Perfect: The Biggest Flaws on "The Wire"

Just because "The Wire" is the best TV series ever doesn't mean it didn't make mistakes.

Eric Thurm4336 days ago
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"Regular Show" Is Basically an Animated Version of Your Life

Haven't caught the show? Here are the episodes you need to watch to get into it.

Eric Thurm4361 days ago

"Homeland" Season 4 Is All About the Same Old Carrie, Except on Steroids

Find out if "Homeland" season 4 sucks less than last year.

Eric Thurm4365 days ago
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"The Legend of Korra" Co-Creators Will Challenge You to Hold Onto Your Beliefs

We spoke with "Legend of Korra" co-creators Bryan Konietzko and Mike Dante DiMartino about the new season.

Eric Thurm4368 days ago
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Ranking the Roomies: Who Won Last Night's "New Girl" Season Premiere?

A recap of the fourth season premiere of "New Girl."

Eric Thurm4383 days ago
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History Channel's "Houdini," Starring Adrien Brody, Is a Cheap Parlor Trick (A Review)

Adrien Brody's latest trick? Trying to stage a comeback.

Eric Thurm4399 days ago
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With Its Knockout Third Season, “The Legend of Korra” Takes the “Avatar” Franchise to Another Level

In its excellent third season, Nickelodeon's "Avatar: The Legend of Korra" reaches its full potential.

Eric Thurm4409 days ago
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"Wilfred" Finally Answers Its Big Questions in a Crazy Series Finale

The "Wilfred" finale brings a satisfying ending to a satisfying series.

Eric Thurm4417 days ago
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Tick Tock: Only Time Will Tell if WGN's Promising Atomic Bomb-Based Series "Manhattan" Will Actually Blow Up

For a show about the creation of the atomic bomb, the pilot wasn't exactly explosive.

Eric Thurm4434 days ago

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