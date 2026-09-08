Eric Tegler
Joined July 2014 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
Review: The 2013 Ford Fusion Lives Up To Its Name
Now it's a car you'll remember.
Eric Tegler5360 days ago
Test Drive: The 2012 Volkswagen Golf R Makes A Triumphant Return
After three years on the shelf, this new model is the finest uber-Golf yet.
Eric Tegler5377 days ago
Test Drive: The BMW Z4 sDrive28i Gets The Ladies' Attention
This is no hardcore roadster. But it's hard to beat for top-down cruising.
Eric Tegler5388 days ago
Test Drive: The New Skyactiv Proves That Mazda Still Entertains
Even with greater fuel efficiency, the 2012 Mazda3 is well worth the ride.
Eric Tegler5444 days ago