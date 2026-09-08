Eric Michels
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Machine Gun Kelly Inks With Bad Boy
The Cleveland MC signs his first record deal.
The Clash's "London Calling" Used for 2012 Olympic Campaign
Did they forget what the song is really about?
Interview: Kendrick Lamar Talks 'Section.80,' Major Labels, & Working With Dr. Dre
The Compton rapper explains why he doesn't smoke weed, the making of "HiiiPoWeR," and what he learned from Dr. Dre.
Drake Recruits Stevie Wonder for 'Take Care' Feature
Watch footage of them performing together at yesterday's OVO Fest.
HipHopDX Presents: The 25 Biggest News Stories of 2011 (So Far)
We teamed up with HHDX to bring you the most important news items of the year so far.
Lil Wayne's "Carter IV" Outro Features Nas, Jadakiss and Shyne
Other guests include Bun B, Busta Rhymes, and Tech N9ne.
Rebecca Black Drops Second Single "My Moment" Next Week
But we still can't get <em>Detox</em>.
Video: J. Cole Gets Extremely Excited for Krispy Kreme
Dunkin Donuts is not going to be happy about this.
The 25 Best Songs of 2011 (So Far)
From hip-hop favorites like Drake to indie acts like jj, we count down our favorite records of the year (so far).
Jay-Z Interview and Freestyle from 1995 Surfaces
A glimpse at what life was like before Hov blew up.
Frank Ocean Gets Harassed by Chris Brown Associates
Another plot point in the conflict between the singers.
Buju Banton Sentenced to 10 Years on Cocaine Charge
The verdict has arrived.
Video: Trae Tha Truth f/ Wiz Khalifa "Getting Paid"
Light one up and watch the duo's latest clip.
Video: Theophilus London "Last Name London"
The visual for the BK native's first single.
Video: Dom Kennedy f/ Casey Veggies & cARTer "CDC"
You might want to look at the artists' names before asking what the title stands for.
Listen: Bei Maejor f/ J. Cole "Trouble"
Unfortunately, it's not an ode to the board game.