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Eric Michels

Joined July 2014 | 18 posts
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Latest Stories

Machine Gun Kelly Inks With Bad Boy

The Cleveland MC signs his first record deal.

Eric Michels5524 days ago

The Clash's "London Calling" Used for 2012 Olympic Campaign

Did they forget what the song is really about?

Eric Michels5526 days ago
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Interview: Kendrick Lamar Talks 'Section.80,' Major Labels, & Working With Dr. Dre

The Compton rapper explains why he doesn't smoke weed, the making of "HiiiPoWeR," and what he learned from Dr. Dre.

Eric Michels5526 days ago
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Drake Recruits Stevie Wonder for 'Take Care' Feature

Watch footage of them performing together at yesterday's OVO Fest.

Eric Michels5526 days ago
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HipHopDX Presents: The 25 Biggest News Stories of 2011 (So Far)

We teamed up with HHDX to bring you the most important news items of the year so far.

Eric Michels5537 days ago
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Video: Asher Roth f/ Quan "Summertime"

How fitting.

Eric Michels5545 days ago
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Lil Wayne's "Carter IV" Outro Features Nas, Jadakiss and Shyne

Other guests include Bun B, Busta Rhymes, and Tech N9ne.

Eric Michels5547 days ago

Rebecca Black Drops Second Single "My Moment" Next Week

But we still can't get <em>Detox</em>.

Eric Michels5547 days ago
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Video: J. Cole Gets Extremely Excited for Krispy Kreme

Dunkin Donuts is not going to be happy about this.

Eric Michels5547 days ago
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The 25 Best Songs of 2011 (So Far)

From hip-hop favorites like Drake to indie acts like jj, we count down our favorite records of the year (so far).

Eric Michels5553 days ago
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Jay-Z Interview and Freestyle from 1995 Surfaces

A glimpse at what life was like before Hov blew up.

Eric Michels5559 days ago
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Frank Ocean Gets Harassed by Chris Brown Associates

Another plot point in the conflict between the singers.

Eric Michels5565 days ago
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Buju Banton Sentenced to 10 Years on Cocaine Charge

The verdict has arrived.

Eric Michels5565 days ago
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Video: Trae Tha Truth f/ Wiz Khalifa "Getting Paid"

Light one up and watch the duo's latest clip.

Eric Michels5568 days ago

Video: Theophilus London "Last Name London"

The visual for the BK native's first single.

Eric Michels5568 days ago
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Rick Ross Wants DMX to Join Maybach Music

Is Ja Rule next?

Eric Michels5571 days ago
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Video: Dom Kennedy f/ Casey Veggies & cARTer "CDC"

You might want to look at the artists' names before asking what the title stands for.

Eric Michels5634 days ago

Listen: Bei Maejor f/ J. Cole "Trouble"

Unfortunately, it's not an ode to the board game.

Eric Michels5635 days ago

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