Emily McDermott
Joined July 2014 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Interview: Designer Lyz Olko Talks New Documentary About a Dance Crew on New York's 7 Train
Founder of Obesity and Speed brand discusses a new film documenting New York underground talent.
Emily McDermott4409 days ago
"Follow that sh*t. Don't think about it too much. Just do it." Sanford Biggers Talks His Band, Moon Medicin
We ask him what he's been up to and get the scoop on his band, Moon Medicin.
Emily McDermott4472 days ago