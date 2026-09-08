Emily Leisz Carr Portrait

Emily Leisz Carr

Joined July 2014 | 20 posts
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Latest Stories

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8 Up-and-Coming Architects You Should Know

Get familiar with these promising architects who are creating innovative buildings all across the country, and the world.

Emily Leisz Carr4019 days ago
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The 25 Most Awe-Inspiring U.S. Buildings Erected in the Last 25 Years

All across the country, these new structures are transforming our cities and changing the way we see and interact with our environment and with each other.

Emily Leisz Carr4109 days ago
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10 Young Architects Transforming Urban Skylines Around the World

Mastering the world of architecture generally takes time and patience. However, this elite group of young archtects already has it figured out.

Emily Leisz Carr4328 days ago
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Art Recommendations Based on Visual Artists You Already Like

Comparing known, established artists with the new generation of artists.

Emily Leisz Carr4382 days ago
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That's a Wrap: The Best Wrapped, Covered, and Veiled Artworks

These mysterious artworks make you want to keep looking.

Emily Leisz Carr4480 days ago
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20 Reasons Art Was Better in the '90s

Make art like its 1999.

Emily Leisz Carr4770 days ago
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The 25 Best Museum Restaurants

The only thing better than seeing art is eating food right afterward.

Emily Leisz Carr4862 days ago
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25 Internet Artists You Need to Know

Learn about online creatives.

Emily Leisz Carr4893 days ago
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25 Contemporary Chinese Artists You Need to Know

These game-changers deserve your undivided attention.

Emily Leisz Carr4942 days ago
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The 50 Most Famous Snow Storm Photographs

Reminding us of the disasters and memories past.

Emily Leisz Carr5013 days ago
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The 50 Most Inappropriate Holiday Cards

Don't make the mistakes these people did.

Emily Leisz Carr5030 days ago
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25 Awesome Contemporary Portrait Artists

Get to know these art world game-changers.

Emily Leisz Carr5097 days ago
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Must-See: Rineke Dijkstra's "The Krazyhouse" At The Guggenheim

On view through October 8, 2012.

Emily Leisz Carr5117 days ago
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The 50 Most Famous Disaster Photographs

Photos of 50 disasters from the last 100 years.

Emily Leisz Carr5197 days ago
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10 Events Not To Miss During Armory Week

From March 8-11, 2012, New York is all about art.

Emily Leisz Carr5307 days ago
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Damien Hirst's Most Outrageous Moments

As if mounting 11 exhibitions at once wasn't wild enough.

Emily Leisz Carr5361 days ago
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A Complex History of Ol’ St. Nick

Praises be to Santa Claus.

Emily Leisz Carr5392 days ago

10 Awesome Artist Editions And Multiples Under $50

Fine art. Low prices.

Emily Leisz Carr5400 days ago

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