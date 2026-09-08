Emily Anne Kuriyama Portrait

Emily Anne Kuriyama

Joined July 2014 | 7 posts
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20 Artists Who Taught Us About the Art of Celebrity

These artists take on the subjects of fame and fortune.

Emily Anne Kuriyama4547 days ago
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Cool Independent Zines You Should Know About

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25 Things You Didn't Know About Famous Works of Art

Find out the stories behind these well known pieces.

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25 People Shaping the Future of Design

The next generation of the design world.

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LA Art Galleries You Should Know About

The hottest spots for art in Los Angeles.

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Everything You Need to Know About Chris Burden's Art Through His Greatest Works

Get to know the artist who's taking over the New Museum.

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Toronto-Based Visual Artists You Should Know

Canadian artists you should pay attention to.

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