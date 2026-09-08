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Elliot Simpson

Joined February 2023 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

coco mell tia maria

One of a Kind: Coco Mell

Fashion stylist and creative Coco Mell talks us through how she got into the fashion game in our latest instalment of our 'One of a Kind' series with Tia Maria.

Elliot Simpson2108 days ago
mic tia maria feature

One of a Kind: M.I.C

Rising grime artist MIC is on a one-man-mission to flip the genre on its head and push it to new limits with his lucid, free-flowing lyricism and approach.

Elliot Simpson2122 days ago
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Yung Lean Talks Converse, Painting, and the Insurmountable Downsides to Fame

Yung Lean is looking forward to the year ahead and everything that will bring — including (possibly) musical theatre.

Elliot Simpson3154 days ago

10 Years On, We Speak To Noel Clarke About The Making Of 'Kidulthood'

“It was representing people who were underrepresented.”

Elliot Simpson3850 days ago

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