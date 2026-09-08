Elliot Simpson
Joined February 2023 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
One of a Kind: Coco Mell
Fashion stylist and creative Coco Mell talks us through how she got into the fashion game in our latest instalment of our 'One of a Kind' series with Tia Maria.
Elliot Simpson2108 days ago
One of a Kind: M.I.C
Rising grime artist MIC is on a one-man-mission to flip the genre on its head and push it to new limits with his lucid, free-flowing lyricism and approach.
Elliot Simpson2122 days ago
Yung Lean Talks Converse, Painting, and the Insurmountable Downsides to Fame
Yung Lean is looking forward to the year ahead and everything that will bring — including (possibly) musical theatre.
Elliot Simpson3154 days ago
10 Years On, We Speak To Noel Clarke About The Making Of 'Kidulthood'
“It was representing people who were underrepresented.”
Elliot Simpson3850 days ago