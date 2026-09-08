Ella Gale-Keane
Joined January 2021 | 2 posts
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Ryan Reynolds Is Getting His Very Own Street in Ottawa
A Canadian celebrity is getting a street named after them in the nation’s capital—and no, it’s not Ottawa legend Tom Green. It’s none other than Ryan Reynolds.
Ella Gale-Keane1695 days ago
We Tried DropLabs, the Haptic Feedback Shoes That Let You Feel Sound
Led by former Beats by Dre CEO Susan Paley, the scrappy L.A. upstart is pushing the boundaries of footwear.
Ella Gale-Keane2067 days ago