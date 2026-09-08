Elisa Carmichael
Joined July 2014 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
25 Artists to Watch in 2014
Keep an eye on these fresh artists of all mediums this year.
Elisa Carmichael4638 days ago
The Best of the 55th Venice Biennale
The annual art event took the world by storm. Now that the dust has settled, here were our favorite picks.
Elisa Carmichael4833 days ago
25 Artists to Watch in 2013
Look out for these up-and-comers in art and design.
Elisa Carmichael5007 days ago