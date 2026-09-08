Elisa Carmichael Portrait

Elisa Carmichael

Joined July 2014 | 4 posts
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25 Artists to Watch in 2014

Keep an eye on these fresh artists of all mediums this year.

Elisa Carmichael4638 days ago
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The 10 Best Booths at Liste 18

The best young artists in the world.

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The Best of the 55th Venice Biennale

The annual art event took the world by storm. Now that the dust has settled, here were our favorite picks.

Elisa Carmichael4833 days ago
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25 Artists to Watch in 2013

Look out for these up-and-comers in art and design.

Elisa Carmichael5007 days ago

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