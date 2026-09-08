ElenaEsMala
Joined July 2016 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
10 Summer Gear Essentials
From Vans Old Skools to Y-3 classic running shorts to the perfect white T-shirt and jeans, here are 10 pieces of gear you need for the warm months.
ElenaEsMala1513 days ago
14 Basics You Need in Your Closet
From Kirkland white tees to New Era Yankees fitteds to Levi's 501s and staple sneakers like Nike Air Force 1s, these are the basics you need in your closet.
ElenaEsMala1520 days ago