Elena Soboleva
Joined July 2014 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
10 Tips For Collecting Art Online
Buying art online is becoming more popular and also more accepted. Here is how you should do it.
Elena Soboleva4365 days ago
What It's Like to Be the Subject of a Painting in Daniel Heidkamp's Exhibition at White Columns
Sitting for a painting is a process and an exchange, detailed here by Elena Soboleva.
Elena Soboleva4441 days ago