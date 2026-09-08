Eddie Huang
Joined July 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories
Blunted in the Walk-In: Trade Offs—Eddie and Mero Hit Malecon
If you're easily offended, this restaurant review will not go down well.
Eddie Huang5403 days ago
Blunted in the Walk-In: Eddie Eats at a Retirement Home, Er, at Mas La Grillade
With a special appearance from Maxwell Osborne.
Eddie Huang5424 days ago
Blunted in the Walk-In: Eddie and Prodigy Eat Korean at Jung Sik
Harsh words from Mr. Huang about putting that French on a cuisine that ain't.
Eddie Huang5431 days ago
Blunted in the Walk-In with Eddie Huang: The Problem of White Folks and Ethnic Food (Guest starring J.D. Williams)
Miss Lily's in Soho is a cause for reflection.
Eddie Huang5438 days ago
Blunted in the Walk-In with Eddie Huang: Smashing Some Thai at Betel (NYC)
A tour of David Thompson's famed joint.
Eddie Huang5452 days ago
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