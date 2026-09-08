Duane Owens Portrait

Duane Owens

Joined July 2014 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories

Songs to Make Love to

50 Songs to Make Love to

From "U Got It Bad" to "Let's Get It On," here are the best songs to help you set the mood.

Duane Owens2304 days ago
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A Numerical Breakdown of Big Sean's "Hall of Fame"

Because you always wondered just how many times he could say "Oh gawd."

Duane Owens4775 days ago
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A Recent History of Celebrities Twerking in GIFs

All aboard the twerk train.

Duane Owens4787 days ago
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Don't Talk to Him: The Stupidest Things Paparazzi Have Asked Kanye West

Stop apologizing, it doesn't help.

Duane Owens4804 days ago

25 Heartwarming Hip-Hop Pictures

Make 'em say <em>awwww!</em>

Duane Owens4858 days ago
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Video: Gucci Mane & Chill Will "2 Dope Boyz"

Two dope boys reunite just to hop back in the Caddy.

Duane Owens4863 days ago

Video: Mack Maine f/ Birdman "5 In The Morning"

Check out the new black and white visual.

Duane Owens4864 days ago

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