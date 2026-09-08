Duane Owens
Joined July 2014 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories
50 Songs to Make Love to
From "U Got It Bad" to "Let's Get It On," here are the best songs to help you set the mood.
Duane Owens2304 days ago
A Numerical Breakdown of Big Sean's "Hall of Fame"
Because you always wondered just how many times he could say "Oh gawd."
Duane Owens4775 days ago
Don't Talk to Him: The Stupidest Things Paparazzi Have Asked Kanye West
Stop apologizing, it doesn't help.
Duane Owens4804 days ago
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Video: Gucci Mane & Chill Will "2 Dope Boyz"
Two dope boys reunite just to hop back in the Caddy.
Duane Owens4863 days ago
Video: Mack Maine f/ Birdman "5 In The Morning"
Check out the new black and white visual.
Duane Owens4864 days ago
Watch Yasiin Bey's "Don't Tread On Me" PSA About The NYPD's "Stop and Frisk" Practices
Ever the activist.
Duane Owens4864 days ago