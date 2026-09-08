dream hampton
Joined July 2014 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
dream hampton Decodes Puff Daddy & The Notorious B.I.G.'s Verses From "Young G's"
Inspired by Jay-Z decoding his own verse from "Young G's," we asked the veteran journalist to decode Puffy and Biggie's verses too.
dream hampton5442 days ago
Mary J. Blige's 10 Best Hip-Hop Collaborations
Let’s take a look back at Mary J. Blige’s 10 greatest rap collabos.
dream hampton5474 days ago