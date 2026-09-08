Doug Schlossman
Joined July 2014 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories
10 Things You Should Know About the Tesla Model S
Can the new electric car start a new automotive chapter?
Doug Schlossman5034 days ago
10 Things To Know About the 2013 Ford Focus ST
High performance in a small package.
Doug Schlossman5172 days ago
20 Lightning-Fast Family Cars
Quick whips that can hold your friends and your luggage.
Doug Schlossman5201 days ago
"The Walking Dead" Comic Creator Designs Zombie Survival Edition Elantra Coupe
Complete with battering ram and spiked rims.
Doug Schlossman5203 days ago
10 Things To Know About the Hand-Built Falcon F7 American Supercar
Straight out of Michigan.
Doug Schlossman5203 days ago
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10 Awesome Supercars You Might Not Know About
If you don't know, now you know.
Doug Schlossman5207 days ago
Gallery: 30 Pictures of Hot Girls and BMWs
Kick car show season off right.
Doug Schlossman5210 days ago
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: A Closer Look at the Fisker Karma
Don't let it seduce you.
Doug Schlossman5215 days ago