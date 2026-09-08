Dimitri Ehrlich
Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Roselyn Sanchez: Risky Business (2003 Cover Story & Gallery)
Roselyn Sanchez traded a successful career in Puerto Rico for a chance at Hollywood stardom. Now her gamble's paying off.
Dimitri Ehrlich5280 days ago
Rosario Dawson Gets Dramatic (2002 Cover Story & Gallery)
Discovered on a stoop at the age of 15, Rosario has plenty of misgivings about her ascent to Hollywood's A-list.
Dimitri Ehrlich5348 days ago
Beyoncé: Diamond Life (2003 Cover Story & Gallery)
Revisit our classic interview and photo shoot with Ms. Knowles, back when she was first kicking off her solo career.
Dimitri Ehrlich5585 days ago