dexdigi
Joined August 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Is "Black Dynamite's" White Audience Laughing for the Wrong Reasons?
The show is problematic in more ways than one.
dexdigi4265 days ago
#PSimblack: Black Twitter Needs to Take a Vacation
Perhaps if black people stop using Twitter, researchers at the USC Annenberg Lab will abandoned the new "Black Twitter Project."
dexdigi4396 days ago
Pandora's Box: Silicon Valley Is Even More White Than You Think
Pandora is the first music company in the tech world to release data about its staff diversity. For many music fans, these numbers may be surprising.
dexdigi4406 days ago