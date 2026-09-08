Devin Christopher Portrait

Devin Christopher

Joined February 2023 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

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Meet the 17-Year-Old With the Best O.G. Air Jordan 1 Collection

How Dylan Ratner amassed a rare collection of vintage Air Jordans before even graduating high school.

Devin Christopher3786 days ago

Bomani Jones Is More Than Just the Smartest Person in Sports

Once headed for a life in academia, the TV/radio host and Twitter lightning rod is ESPN's voice of reason and most interesting personality.

Devin Christopher3934 days ago
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Men of the Cloth: The New Wave of Stylish Pastors Changing the Way We Look at Christianity

With a fresh approach to both dress and doctrine, and famous friends like Justin Bieber and Kanye West, these ministers are making the Bible thump.

Devin Christopher3935 days ago
Not Available Lead

Booty-Lifting for the Snapchat: The Social Hustle of Dr. Miami

One Fetty Wap-loving plastic surgeon from South Beach is changing the modern concept of the doctor, one social media post at a time.

Devin Christopher4031 days ago

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