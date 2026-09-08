Dennis Scimeca Portrait

Dennis Scimeca

Joined July 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 10 Most Anticipated PC Games of 2012

These games will make console gamers consider expanding their horizons, and PC owners to schedule that next round of hardware upgrades.

Dennis Scimeca5364 days ago
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10 Epic Gameplay Videos That Will Make You Buy “Battlefield 3”

Battlefield 3 is fantastic fodder for generating clips of gameplay on YouTube, because the game is just completely out of control.

Dennis Scimeca5392 days ago

Holiday Gift Guide: 10 PC Gaming Essentials We're Wishing For

Purchasing holiday gifts for a PC gamer breaks down into two categories: The games PC gamers want to play, and the hardware and peripherals they&#39;ll need to play them.

Dennis Scimeca5395 days ago
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The 10 Most Mind-Boggling Minecraft Videos

Minecraft offers PC gamers a simple proposition: "Chop down trees, mine rocks, and then build things."

Dennis Scimeca5406 days ago
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Review: "Skyward Sword" Embodies Everything You've Loved About Zelda Games For The Past 25 Years

All the Zelda games are different, and they are all the same.

Dennis Scimeca5424 days ago
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