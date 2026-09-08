Dennis Scimeca
Latest Stories
The 10 Most Anticipated PC Games of 2012
These games will make console gamers consider expanding their horizons, and PC owners to schedule that next round of hardware upgrades.
10 Epic Gameplay Videos That Will Make You Buy “Battlefield 3”
Battlefield 3 is fantastic fodder for generating clips of gameplay on YouTube, because the game is just completely out of control.
Holiday Gift Guide: 10 PC Gaming Essentials We're Wishing For
Purchasing holiday gifts for a PC gamer breaks down into two categories: The games PC gamers want to play, and the hardware and peripherals they'll need to play them.
The 10 Most Mind-Boggling Minecraft Videos
Minecraft offers PC gamers a simple proposition: "Chop down trees, mine rocks, and then build things."
Review: "Skyward Sword" Embodies Everything You've Loved About Zelda Games For The Past 25 Years
All the Zelda games are different, and they are all the same.