David Ma

Joined October 2024 | 4 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

A collage featuring Kendrick Lamar, The Game, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and YG with a blue background and palm trees.

The 100 Best LA Rap Songs

These are the best LA rap songs of all time, featuring classics from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more.

David Ma63 days ago
Drake performing on stage, surrounded by smoke, wearing a black shirt and holding a microphone.

The 25 Best Hip-Hop Beat Switches of All Time

From modern-day classics by Drake and Travis Scott to golden-era masterpieces from Ice Cube and Eazy-E, here are the best beat switches of all time.

David Ma517 days ago
Soulja Boy, 6ix9ine, MC Hammer, cell phone, and more rappers

The 10 Worst Years in Rap History

Poor years in rap often arise when rappers become obsessed with chasing trends, which leads to a dearth of innovation. Here are the 10 worst years in rap history.

David Ma694 days ago
Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, and dozens of rappers

Ranking the 20 Best Years in Rap History

What was the best year to be a fan of rap music? We ranked the 20 best years in hip-hop history.

David Ma695 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App