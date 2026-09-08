David Ma
Joined October 2024 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
The 100 Best LA Rap Songs
These are the best LA rap songs of all time, featuring classics from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more.
David Ma63 days ago
The 25 Best Hip-Hop Beat Switches of All Time
From modern-day classics by Drake and Travis Scott to golden-era masterpieces from Ice Cube and Eazy-E, here are the best beat switches of all time.
David Ma517 days ago
The 10 Worst Years in Rap History
Poor years in rap often arise when rappers become obsessed with chasing trends, which leads to a dearth of innovation. Here are the 10 worst years in rap history.
David Ma694 days ago
Ranking the 20 Best Years in Rap History
What was the best year to be a fan of rap music? We ranked the 20 best years in hip-hop history.
David Ma695 days ago