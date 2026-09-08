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Danielle Elmers

Joined November 2022 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Best Disney Animated Movies Ever

From classics like 'Aladdin' & 'Lion King' to new animated films like 'Coco' & 'Moana,' here are the best Disney animated movies ever made.

Danielle Elmers2801 days ago
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Twitter Reacts to the 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' Remake

Here's how Twitter reacted to the 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' remake.

Danielle Elmers3618 days ago

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