Daniel Margolis
Joined July 2014 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories
Daniel Margolis4713 days ago
The 10 Best Moments of The 2013 Pitchfork Music Festival
Pitchfork Music Festival 2013 Review
Daniel Margolis4805 days ago
Interview: The White Mandingos Are Not Unicorns
Their album, <em>The Ghetto Is Tryna Kill Me</em>, came out this week.
Daniel Margolis4843 days ago
25 Notable Extremes Musicians Were Driven To By Drugs
A look back at music's greatest struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.
Daniel Margolis4966 days ago
50 Albums That Were Unfairly Hated On
From classic rock masterpieces to <em>Cruel Summer</em>, these LPs are so much better than first impressions indicated.
Daniel Margolis5077 days ago
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The 50 Greatest Beefs in Rock Music History
Legendary feuds aren't just reserved for rap.
Daniel Margolis5118 days ago