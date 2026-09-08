danideahl
Latest Stories
Boiler Room Chicago Was, In A Word, Legendary
Standing outside Primary nightclub in sub-zero weather, the Chicago wind whipping our ears into frozen submission, we all buried into each other, waiting for the doors to open. They were thirty minutes late, still doing sound check, but despite the fact that we were all icing over, no one minded. After all, this was Boiler Room Chicago.
Don't Ask Me About Being a Female Performer
When Do Androids Dance asked me to write an article on sexism in EDM, I didn’t immediately say yes. It seemed too expected, too topical. Women’s role in dance music is on the tip of everyone’s tongues and it’s not just inner circle blogs – everyone from The Huffington Post to the Village Voice has written about it recently. I’m not sure what the tipping point was for it to suddenly become dinner table conversation, but 2013 was a goldmine for the men vs. women debate.