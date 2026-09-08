cupedetat
Joined February 2015 | 1 posts
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Talking Music, Organic Food, and Australian Politics with Smokin' Joe Mekhael
Draped in his trademark sparkling gold attire and wearing a solid gold chain ‘Marathon DJ Champion of the World’ Smokin’ Joe Mekhael steps out through his front door and breathes in the fresh evening air. DJ gear in hand, a bounce in his step and carrying his always-positive demeanor, the Guinness World Record holder begins his journey to Sydney’s infamous nightclub district for his scheduled set.
cupedetat4532 days ago