Natalie Edgar
Latest Stories
How Much Money Sneakerheads Can Make on Social Media
Getting paid to post on Instagram is a dream come true for many people, and it happens all the time for sneakerheads. This is how much they can earn.
The Apple Toilet Exists and It's Even Crazier Than It Sounds
Rumors of an Apple Toilet are true.
Amanda Nunes Apologizes for Trolling Ronda Rousey
Amanda Nunes posted a heartfelt apology to Ronda Rousey on her Instagram page.
Why Kyrie Irving Will Become Nike's Next Big Sneaker Star
Nike recently launched Kyrie Irving's third signature sneaker with the brand, and this is why he's going to be the future of Nike Basketball.
Is Drake Taking Young Thug on His The Boy Meets World Tour?
Young Thug and Drake touring together overseas? That's the plan, according to Thug.
Kevin Durant Discusses Drake, Jay Z, and Other Rappers Name-Dropping Him in Songs
Watch Kevin Durant discuss what it’s been like to hear Drake, Jay Z, J. Cole, and other rappers name-dropping him in songs.
Hey, Ballers: Your Hair Is In the Way
Time to head to the barber? A recently posted YouTube video shows plenty of examples of NBA players with big hair struggling to shoot the ball.
Michael Jordan Takes Photo With Fabolous, Might Not Hate Rap After All
Michael Jordan posted for a photo with Fabolous at a dinner Wednesday night, suggesting he might not hate rap after all.
Stephen Jackson Confronts White Man for Making Racist Serena Williams Joke
Former Spur Stephen Jackson confronted a white man at the gym, after he heard the man make a racist joke about Serena Williams.
Rappers Who Vacation Better Than You
It's Memorial Day weekend which means summer vacations are in our future so we're taking tips from some of your favorite rappers.
Ian Connor Went on Twitter Rant After Another Woman Accuses Him of Rape
Ian Connor went on a Twitter rant Wednesday after another woman accused him of rape.
Under Armour Jumps Into Fashion by Hiring Menswear Fave Tim Coppens
Under Armour Sportswear by Tim Coppens will launch in the fall.
Marshawn Lynch Stays Rich by Being Extremely “Cheap,” According to His Cousin Mistah F.A.B.
Mistah F.A.B. says Marshawn Lynch refuses to part ways with his NFL money and is extremely “cheap.”
Kanye West Steps Out in Yeezy Season 2 Boots Rumored to Release Soon
These Yeezy Season 2 crepe boots worn by Kanye West are rumored to release as early as next week.
Russia Is Sending Citizens to Prison for Social Media Posts
Russia has sent more than 50 people to prison for social media posts.
Broncos' WR Cody Latimer Gets Arrested After Calling Cops on His Girlfriend
Broncos' WR Cody Latimer was arrested for an old traffic ticket after calling the cops on his girlfriend.
Are Khloé Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Dating? (UPDATE)
Khloé Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. were reportedly spotted getting hella cozy at Drake's Memorial Day bash.
Working With Justin Bieber and Future Is One Perk of Signing With Floyd Mayweather’s Music Label
Floyd Mayweather leverages his relationships with Justin Bieber, Future, and more to help rappers signed to his music label.