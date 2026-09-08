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Natalie Edgar

Joined May 2015 | 117 posts
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Latest Stories

Adidas EQT White/Turbo Red

How Much Money Sneakerheads Can Make on Social Media

Getting paid to post on Instagram is a dream come true for many people, and it happens all the time for sneakerheads. This is how much they can earn.

Natalie Edgar3495 days ago
Apple logo

The Apple Toilet Exists and It's Even Crazier Than It Sounds

Rumors of an Apple Toilet are true.

Natalie Edgar3508 days ago
Amanda Nunes waives to the crowd after defeating Ronda Rousey.

Amanda Nunes Apologizes for Trolling Ronda Rousey

Amanda Nunes posted a heartfelt apology to Ronda Rousey on her Instagram page.

Natalie Edgar3516 days ago
Kyrie Irving 2016

Why Kyrie Irving Will Become Nike's Next Big Sneaker Star

Nike recently launched Kyrie Irving's third signature sneaker with the brand, and this is why he's going to be the future of Nike Basketball.

Natalie Edgar3530 days ago
Young Thug x Drake

Is Drake Taking Young Thug on His The Boy Meets World Tour?

Young Thug and Drake touring together overseas? That's the plan, according to Thug.

Natalie Edgar3545 days ago
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Kevin Durant Discusses Drake, Jay Z, and Other Rappers Name-Dropping Him in Songs

Watch Kevin Durant discuss what it’s been like to hear Drake, Jay Z, J. Cole, and other rappers name-dropping him in songs.

Natalie Edgar3720 days ago
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Hey, Ballers: Your Hair Is In the Way

Time to head to the barber? A recently posted YouTube video shows plenty of examples of NBA players with big hair struggling to shoot the ball.

Natalie Edgar3758 days ago
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Michael Jordan Takes Photo With Fabolous, Might Not Hate Rap After All

Michael Jordan posted for a photo with Fabolous at a dinner Wednesday night, suggesting he might not hate rap after all.

Natalie Edgar3759 days ago
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Stephen Jackson Confronts White Man for Making Racist Serena Williams Joke

Former Spur Stephen Jackson confronted a white man at the gym, after he heard the man make a racist joke about Serena Williams.

Natalie Edgar3759 days ago
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Rappers Who Vacation Better Than You

It's Memorial Day weekend which means summer vacations are in our future so we're taking tips from some of your favorite rappers.

Natalie Edgar3759 days ago
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Ian Connor Went on Twitter Rant After Another Woman Accuses Him of Rape

Ian Connor went on a Twitter rant Wednesday after another woman accused him of rape.

Natalie Edgar3759 days ago

Under Armour Jumps Into Fashion by Hiring Menswear Fave Tim Coppens

Under Armour Sportswear by Tim Coppens will launch in the fall.

Natalie Edgar3759 days ago
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Marshawn Lynch Stays Rich by Being Extremely “Cheap,” According to His Cousin Mistah F.A.B.

Mistah F.A.B. says Marshawn Lynch refuses to part ways with his NFL money and is extremely “cheap.”

Natalie Edgar3760 days ago
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Kanye West Steps Out in Yeezy Season 2 Boots Rumored to Release Soon

These Yeezy Season 2 crepe boots worn by Kanye West are rumored to release as early as next week.

Natalie Edgar3760 days ago
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Russia Is Sending Citizens to Prison for Social Media Posts

Russia has sent more than 50 people to prison for social media posts.

Natalie Edgar3761 days ago
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Broncos' WR Cody Latimer Gets Arrested After Calling Cops on His Girlfriend

Broncos' WR Cody Latimer was arrested for an old traffic ticket after calling the cops on his girlfriend.

Natalie Edgar3761 days ago
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Are Khloé Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Dating? (UPDATE)

Khloé Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. were reportedly spotted getting hella cozy at Drake's Memorial Day bash.

Natalie Edgar3761 days ago
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Working With Justin Bieber and Future Is One Perk of Signing With Floyd Mayweather’s Music Label

Floyd Mayweather leverages his relationships with Justin Bieber, Future, and more to help rappers signed to his music label.

Natalie Edgar3761 days ago

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