Zoe Johnson
Joined June 2019 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Tyler, the Creator's Best Freestyles, Ranked
From freestyles with Hot 97's Funk Flex to Tim Westwood, here are Tyler, the Creator's best freestyles, ranked.
Zoe Johnson2604 days ago
Best New Albums This Month: Dreamville, YBN Cordae, Baby Keem, and More
Make room in your music library for the best new albums this month. From 'Revenge of the Dreamers III' to 'The Lost Boy,' these are the top albums of July 2019.
Zoe Johnson2605 days ago
Best New Albums This Month: Freddie Gibbs, GoldLink, Lil Keed, and More
From Freddie Gibbs and Madlib's 'Bandana' to GoldLink's 'DIASPORA,' these are the best albums and EPs of June 2019.
Zoe Johnson2638 days ago