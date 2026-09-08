Nelson Isava
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Shannade Clermont Charged With Running Up $20K Bill on Dead Man's Debit Card
The Yeezy model and 'Bad Girls Club' alum was arrested Wednesday on charges including wire fraud and aggravated identity theft after stealing the debit card information of a man later found dead.
Rihanna on Drake: 'We Don't Have a Friendship Now, But We're Not Enemies Either'
Rihanna covers 'Vogue' and talks new music, Savage x Fenty, and more.
Avicii's Death Reportedly Caused by Injuries From Broken Wine Bottle Pieces
DJ and producer Avicii reportedly died from self-inflicted injuries after using broken pieces of a wine bottle to cut himself.
Jemele Hill: ‘I Put ESPN in a Bad Spot, I’ll Never Take Back What I Said’
Hill is slated to return to ESPN's airwaves Monday, October 23.
Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Release Date Has 'No Correlation' With Anniversary of Kanye's Mom's Death
The coinciding date is just a coincidence.
Draymond Green and Conor McGregor Trade Shots on Instagram
Conor McGregor's latest social media feud finds him both trolling Floyd Mayweather and taking aim at Draymond Green.
O.J. Simpson Might Have Made $600,000 While in Prison
O.J. Simpson could be coming home to a ton of money.
Jury Deadlock in Bill Cosby Case Forces a Mistrial
With no verdict after 52 hours of deliberation, the Montgomery County District attorney will immediately retry Bill Cosby on sexual assault charges.
Two Kanye West Tracks With Young Thug, Migos, and ASAP Rocky Surface
Two new tracks from Kanye West surfaced Sunday. The new music features Young Thug, Migos, and ASAP Rocky.
Lana Del Rey Drops Teaser of New Song f/ ASAP Rocky and Playboi Carti
Lana took to IG to tease fans with a snippet of a new Boi-1da-produced song f/ ASAP Rocky and Playboi Carti. We think.
Why Beyonce Is Going to Get Snubbed Once Again at the Billboard Music Awards
Don't be surprised if Beyoncé fails to score in the major categories at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.
Kendrick Lamar Pays Tribute to Paul Pierce: 'You Are The Truth'
In a tribute video the Clippers posted on Twitter, Kendrick Lamar says Paul Pierce “put all of Los Angeles on his back.”
Here's Why Khloe Kardashian Is Being Sued for Sharing a Photo of Herself on Instagram
Here's why Khloe Kardashian is being sued for the seemingly straightforward act of sharing a picture of herself on Instagram.
Triple-Doubles Are Bad For Basketball
Russell Westbrook set the NBA on fire, averaging a triple-double. While fans might love the stat padding, it doesn't mean it's good for the game.
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Learning Self Defense Developed by the Israeli Defense Forces
After being robbed at gunpoint inside her Paris apartment, Kim Kardashian is reportedly turning to Krav Maga self-defense training.
No, That's Not Madonna Mocking Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery
Twitter is mistakenly calling out Madonna for mocking Kim Kardashian's robbery at a Halloween party.
Pornhub Wants to Buy Vine and Turn It Into a NSFW Utopia: '6 Seconds Is More Than Enough'
Pornhub offered to buy Vine after Twitter announced it was shutting its video looping app down.
President Obama: 'Jay Z's Still the King,' But Kendrick Lamar and Chance the Rapper 'Are Doing Amazing Work'
President Obama talked about some of his favorite rappers, calling Jay Z "the King," while also praising Chance the Rapper and Kendrick Lamar.