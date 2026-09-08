Nelson Isava Portrait

Nelson Isava

Joined January 2016 | 30 posts
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Shannade Clermont

Shannade Clermont Charged With Running Up $20K Bill on Dead Man's Debit Card

The Yeezy model and 'Bad Girls Club' alum was arrested Wednesday on charges including wire fraud and aggravated identity theft after stealing the debit card information of a man later found dead.

Nelson Isava2990 days ago
rihanna

Rihanna on Drake: 'We Don't Have a Friendship Now, But We're Not Enemies Either'

Rihanna covers 'Vogue' and talks new music, Savage x Fenty, and more.

Nelson Isava3060 days ago
Avicii performs onstage during Rolling Stone Live SF

Avicii's Death Reportedly Caused by Injuries From Broken Wine Bottle Pieces

DJ and producer Avicii reportedly died from self-inflicted injuries after using broken pieces of a wine bottle to cut himself.

Nelson Isava3061 days ago
Jemele Power Talk

Jemele Hill: ‘I Put ESPN in a Bad Spot, I’ll Never Take Back What I Said’

Hill is slated to return to ESPN's airwaves Monday, October 23.

Nelson Isava3253 days ago
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Image via Instagram

Draymond Green and Conor McGregor Trade Shots on Instagram

Conor McGregor's latest social media feud finds him both trolling Floyd Mayweather and taking aim at Draymond Green.

Nelson Isava3343 days ago
O.J. Simpson attends his parole hearing

O.J. Simpson Might Have Made $600,000 While in Prison

O.J. Simpson could be coming home to a ton of money.

Nelson Isava3344 days ago
Bill Cosby

Jury Deadlock in Bill Cosby Case Forces a Mistrial

With no verdict after 52 hours of deliberation, the Montgomery County District attorney will immediately retry Bill Cosby on sexual assault charges.

Nelson Isava3379 days ago
President Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower

Two Kanye West Tracks With Young Thug, Migos, and ASAP Rocky Surface

Two new tracks from Kanye West surfaced Sunday. The new music features Young Thug, Migos, and ASAP Rocky.

Nelson Isava3392 days ago
Lana IG

Lana Del Rey Drops Teaser of New Song f/ ASAP Rocky and Playboi Carti

Lana took to IG to tease fans with a snippet of a new Boi-1da-produced song f/ ASAP Rocky and Playboi Carti. We think.

Nelson Isava3394 days ago
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Beyonce

Why Beyonce Is Going to Get Snubbed Once Again at the Billboard Music Awards

Don't be surprised if Beyoncé fails to score in the major categories at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Nelson Isava3408 days ago
Kirby Lee

Kendrick Lamar Pays Tribute to Paul Pierce: 'You Are The Truth'

In a tribute video the Clippers posted on Twitter, Kendrick Lamar says Paul Pierce “put all of Los Angeles on his back.”

Nelson Isava3416 days ago
Khloe Kardashian is seen at LAX

Here's Why Khloe Kardashian Is Being Sued for Sharing a Photo of Herself on Instagram

Here's why Khloe Kardashian is being sued for the seemingly straightforward act of sharing a picture of herself on Instagram.

Nelson Isava3430 days ago
Russell Westbrook Ref Thunder Rockets Game 5 2017 Playoffs

Triple-Doubles Are Bad For Basketball

Russell Westbrook set the NBA on fire, averaging a triple-double. While fans might love the stat padding, it doesn't mean it's good for the game.

Nelson Isava3431 days ago
Kim Kardashian West 2015

Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Learning Self Defense Developed by the Israeli Defense Forces

After being robbed at gunpoint inside her Paris apartment, Kim Kardashian is reportedly turning to Krav Maga self-defense training.

Nelson Isava3591 days ago
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Kim Kardashian robbery costume

No, That's Not Madonna Mocking Kim Kardashian's Paris Robbery

Twitter is mistakenly calling out Madonna for mocking Kim Kardashian's robbery at a Halloween party.

Nelson Isava3610 days ago
Not Available Lead

Pornhub Wants to Buy Vine and Turn It Into a NSFW Utopia: '6 Seconds Is More Than Enough'

Pornhub offered to buy Vine after Twitter announced it was shutting its video looping app down.

Nelson Isava3610 days ago
Barack Obama

President Obama: 'Jay Z's Still the King,' But Kendrick Lamar and Chance the Rapper 'Are Doing Amazing Work'

President Obama talked about some of his favorite rappers, calling Jay Z "the King," while also praising Chance the Rapper and Kendrick Lamar.

Nelson Isava3610 days ago

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