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Food52

Joined July 2014 | 47 posts
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Latest Stories

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Summer Sandwiches for Every Occasion

Here are 10 sandwiches recipes perfect for summertime.

Food524444 days ago
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10 Tropical Recipes Every Guy Should Know

Get the most out of summer with these 10 Tropical Recipes.

Food524446 days ago
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10 DIY Condiments That Will Spice Up Any Meal

BBQ ended up tasting like sh*t? These DIY condiments will bring your food back to life.

Food524456 days ago
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10 Necessary Items for the Ultimate Summer BBQ Menu

Everything you need to have the ultimate summer BBQ.

Food524470 days ago
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10 Ways to Prepare Steak for Dad

10 ways to prepare steak for Dad this Father's Day.

Food524477 days ago
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10 Super Spicy Recipes to Try This Summer

Try these 10 super spicy recipes this summer, if you think you can handle it.

Food524484 days ago
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15 Refreshing Cocktails to Keep You Cool This Summer

Beat the heat with 15 summer cocktails that chill, refresh, and taste really good.

Food524491 days ago
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10 Weird Things to Grill This Summer

Get weird.

Food524505 days ago
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Easy Meals Every Guy Can Make for His Mom

Meals for Mama.

Food524513 days ago
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10 Mexican Dishes Every Guy Should Know How to Make

From margaritas to churros, these'll be your new dinner go-tos.

Food524519 days ago
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10 Tools You Need to Up Your Cooking Game

Chop up your technique.

Food524526 days ago
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10 Foods for Late-Night Cravings

Excellent snacks to help you celebrate this year's Green Day.

Food524533 days ago
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10 Ways to Achieve the Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

Get off on the right foot by making one of these delicious versions of the classic American favorite.

Food524540 days ago
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10 Banquet Foods Inspired by Game of Thrones

Bring your appetite for these Game of Thrones inspired dishes.

Food524547 days ago
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The Dips that Make Every "Chip" Feel Inferior

It's all in the dip.

Food524562 days ago
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How to Brew Your Own Ginger Beer from Scratch

No hops necessary.

Food524564 days ago
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The Only Hangover Foods You Will Ever Need

We've all been there.

Food524569 days ago

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