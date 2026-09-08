Elizabeth Gulino
Joined June 2017 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories
The 50 Greatest Movie Soundtracks of All Time
Could movies exist without music? No doubt. These are the best movie soundtracks of all time that make watching movies that much more awesome.
Elizabeth Gulino2893 days ago
The Best Memes of 2017
From the Cash Me Ousside girl and Spongebob Squarepants to Salt Bae, Roll Safe and the Migos, here are without a doubt the best meme moments of 2017
Elizabeth Gulino3191 days ago
Diaper Dandies: The 2017 Celebrity Baby Power Rankings
Which famous babies are better than the rest?
Elizabeth Gulino3331 days ago
‘Killing Ground’ Will Make You Swear Off Camping For Life
The Australian thriller will make you scared of the daylight.
Elizabeth Gulino3346 days ago
The 10 Most Brutal Death Scenes on 'Game of Thrones'
There's a ton of death on 'Game of Thrones' but some deaths are much, much bloodier than others.
Elizabeth Gulino3353 days ago
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