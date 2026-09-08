Chuck Eddy Portrait

Chuck Eddy

Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories

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50 Country Songs That Don't Suck

Here's a selection of music you won't be seeing on the Country Music Awards tomorrow night.

Chuck Eddy5217 days ago
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The 25 Best "Bad" Cover Songs

These remakes aren't as bad as they sound. In fact they're excellent.

Chuck Eddy5359 days ago
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The 50 Worst Cover Songs of All Time

Complex runs down rock, rap, and pop music's most regrettable remakes&mdash;from Phish channeling Will Smith to William Shatner interpreting Bob Dylan.

Chuck Eddy5364 days ago

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