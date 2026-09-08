Chuck Eddy
Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
50 Country Songs That Don't Suck
Here's a selection of music you won't be seeing on the Country Music Awards tomorrow night.
Chuck Eddy5217 days ago
The 25 Best "Bad" Cover Songs
These remakes aren't as bad as they sound. In fact they're excellent.
Chuck Eddy5359 days ago
The 50 Worst Cover Songs of All Time
Complex runs down rock, rap, and pop music's most regrettable remakes—from Phish channeling Will Smith to William Shatner interpreting Bob Dylan.
Chuck Eddy5364 days ago