Christina Makoyawo Portrait

Christina Makoyawo

Joined July 2014 | 25 posts
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Latest Stories

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Models Get Slicked Up For Surfrider Foundation 2011/2012 Calendar

Models naked and slathered in oil for a good cause? Awesome.

Christina Makoyawo5530 days ago
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American Apparel Partners With eBay

Things are looking up for American Apparel.

Christina Makoyawo5531 days ago
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This Building Is Craze: The Burj Al Arab Hotel In Dubai

Ready for a tennis match on top of the tallest hotel in Dubai?

Christina Makoyawo5532 days ago
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Polo Ralph Lauren Release The 2011 U.S. Open Collection

You may not be qualified for the U.S. Open, but with Ralph Lauren's 2011 U.S Open collection, you'll definitely look the part.

Christina Makoyawo5533 days ago
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Jean Prouvé x Vitra & G-STAR RAW Present Their Prouvé RAW Collection

Looking to hook up your pad with some sick contemporary furniture? Look no further.

Christina Makoyawo5538 days ago
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Stussy And SHOCK the VALUE Bring Out The 5 Boroughs T-Shirt Collection

Check out this collection repping NYC's boroughs!

Christina Makoyawo5538 days ago
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Style History: Lil Wayne

Check out our gallery of Weezy's style transformations from 1999 until now.

Christina Makoyawo5538 days ago

MYKITA Opens Up New Shop In Berlin

MYKITA's new store is more than futuristic.

Christina Makoyawo5544 days ago
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Rumor: Kanye May Debut Womenswear Line at NY Fashion Week

Yeezy is rumored to show a womenswear collection in the Big Apple.

Christina Makoyawo5545 days ago

W Magazine Visits Pharrell's Miami Home

Take a look into Skateboard P's cool and contemporary home.

Christina Makoyawo5547 days ago
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Maison Martin Margiela S/S 2012 Footwear Collection

Check out this preview of Margiela's summer footwear.

Christina Makoyawo5547 days ago
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Gallery: Rappers Rocking Vintage Sunglasses

Our favorite musicians can't get enough of these collectible frames.

Christina Makoyawo5547 days ago
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Master-Piece Case Tote Bags

<p>Check out this manly tote-bag!</p>

Christina Makoyawo5552 days ago

Coolest Artist We've Seen All Day: Conor Harrington

The Irish artist returned home to put up a statement in the streets.

Christina Makoyawo5554 days ago
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Style History: Rick Ross

Check out our gallery of Ricky Rozay's style progression from 2003 until now!

Christina Makoyawo5557 days ago
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MYKITA Franz for Japan Sunglasses

The German eyewear brand shows some overseas support with style.

Christina Makoyawo5564 days ago

Band of Outsiders for Sperry Top-Sider Spring/Summer 2012 Preview

The collaboration goes on and the new styles are sick.

Christina Makoyawo5567 days ago
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Marc by Marc Jacobs Panther Print Duffel & Bookbag

Pack your summer getaway essentials in these bags.

Christina Makoyawo5573 days ago

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