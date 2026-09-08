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Christian Banda

Joined July 2014 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 15 Biggest One-Season Fall-Offs in Sports History

In a matter of one year or tournament, these athletes and teams went from being at the top of their game to falling apart at the seams.

Christian Banda4512 days ago
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10 of the Most Heartbreaking Losses in NBA Playoff History

With the 2014 NBA Playoffs in full swing and KD's almost heroic four-point play on the brain, we take a look at 10 gut-wrenching playoff losses.

Christian Banda4529 days ago
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The Best Dunks in NBA Playoff History

What are the best dunks in the history of NBA playoff basketball? From Julius Erving to Michael Jordan to LeBron James, here's our take.

Christian Banda4536 days ago
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The Complex Sports 2014 NBA Awards

The Complex Sports team anoints the Fail King of the Year, Mr. Thirsty, and Mr. Ankle-Breaker, among other unconventional end of the year awards.

Christian Banda4537 days ago
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The 25 Craziest Owners in Sports History

What owners of sports teams have the most outrageous quotes and made the most ridiculous decisions?

Christian Banda4544 days ago
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A Brief History of Retired NBA Veterans Beefing with All-Stars

LBJ isn't the only one.

Christian Banda4577 days ago
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The 30 Biggest Fails in New York Knicks History

Our heart gently weeps for Knicks fans everywhere.

Christian Banda4586 days ago
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The Complex Sports 2013-14 NBA Midseason Awards

Mr. Ankle-Breaker, King of Flop, Dunker of the Year, and more.

Christian Banda4604 days ago

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