Chris Aylen
Joined December 2015 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
8 Things Supreme Fans Don't Know About the Nike Air Max 98
There's an alleged version of a Supreme x Air Max 98, but how many people know the history of the original sneaker?
Chris Aylen3832 days ago
Skateboarding’s Influence on Sneaker Design
Learn about the many ways skateboarding has influenced the sneaker industry, and continues to today.
Chris Aylen3920 days ago