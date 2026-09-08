Chris Shonting
Joined February 2023 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
18 Holes With J.R. Smith
We hit the links with the NBA champion weeks before training camp opens to talk golf, Game 7, and ask him why he’s still a free agent. (He wore a shirt.)
Chris Shonting3653 days ago
Jesse Camp Is Still Hustling 20 Years After TRL
Twenty years after taking MTV by storm, the former VJ's rockstar dreams are gone, but his rockstar persona lives on.
Chris Shonting3774 days ago