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Chris Schonberger

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Joined July 2014 | 16 posts
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Latest Stories

Shake Shack Spicy Chicken

Here's a Sneak Peek of Shake Shack's New Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Sean Evans gets a sneak peek of Shake Shack's new spicy chicken sandwich.

Chris Schonberger3341 days ago
HO CARA DELEVINGNE TH NO LOGO 2

Watch Cara Delevingne Take on the Hot Ones Challenge

Watch Cara Delevingne take on the Hot Ones challenge with host Sean Evans.

Chris Schonberger3346 days ago
Hot Ones Brett Baker Thumb

Watch Hot Ones Superfan Brett Baker Grill Sean Evans Over Spicy Wings

Watch Hot Ones superfan Brett Baker grill host Sean Evans with hot questions and even hotter wings.

Chris Schonberger3374 days ago
Nick Kroll Hot Ones Thumb

Watch Nick Kroll Take on the Hot Ones Challenge

Watch Nick Kroll take on the Hot Ones challenge with host Sean Evans.

Chris Schonberger3381 days ago
Hot Ones Coyote Peterson Thumb

Watch Coyote Peterson Take on the Hot Ones Challenge

YouTube star Coyote Peterson takes on the Hot Ones challenge with host Sean Evans.

Chris Schonberger3388 days ago
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Ricky Gervais Hot Ones

Watch Ricky Gervais Take on the Hot Ones Challenge

The comedian pits his mild British palate against the (vegan) wings of death.

Chris Schonberger3507 days ago
James Franco and Bryan Cranston on Hot Ones

Watch James Franco and Bryan Cranston Take on the Hot Ones Challenge

The co-stars of "Why Him?" James Franco and Bryan Cranston bond over dangerously spicy wings.

Chris Schonberger3556 days ago
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Kid Cudi Takes Over a Food Truck at ComplexCon

Kid Cudi feeds fans at ComplexCon.

Chris Schonberger3602 days ago
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Watch Tony Hawk Take on the Hot Ones Challenge LIVE at ComplexCon

Tony Hawk eats spicy wings live at ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA. It's a historic day at Hot Ones: We're debuting the first-ever live edition of Hot Ones

Chris Schonberger3603 days ago
D'Angelo Russell Hot Ones

Watch D'Angelo Russell Crash Hot Ones Live With Tony Hawk at ComplexCon

The Birdman faces the wings of death, live from Long Beach.

Chris Schonberger3603 days ago
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The Best TV Shows of 2014

The best TV shows of 2014 prove just how innovative and audacious the small-screen medium has become.

Chris Schonberger4300 days ago
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The Best TV Shows of 2014 (So Far)

The best that TV had to offer from January through June of 2014.

Chris Schonberger4461 days ago
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The Best TV Shows of 2013

Who said television's "Golden Age" is over?

Chris Schonberger4665 days ago
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The Big Ten: Roy Choi on His Favorite Off-The-Radar Spots in L.A.

Goat stew, anyone?

Chris Schonberger4687 days ago
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The 10 Best New NYC Bars of 2012 (So Far)

Cocktail and craft beer culture continue to expand in 2012, meaning greater diversity on the scene.

Chris Schonberger5181 days ago
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The 25 Best New NYC Restaurants of 2012 (So Far)

Don't waste your money on mediocre food.

Chris Schonberger5186 days ago

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