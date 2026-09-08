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Here's a Sneak Peek of Shake Shack's New Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Sean Evans gets a sneak peek of Shake Shack's new spicy chicken sandwich.
Watch Cara Delevingne Take on the Hot Ones Challenge
Watch Cara Delevingne take on the Hot Ones challenge with host Sean Evans.
Watch Hot Ones Superfan Brett Baker Grill Sean Evans Over Spicy Wings
Watch Hot Ones superfan Brett Baker grill host Sean Evans with hot questions and even hotter wings.
Watch Nick Kroll Take on the Hot Ones Challenge
Watch Nick Kroll take on the Hot Ones challenge with host Sean Evans.
Watch Coyote Peterson Take on the Hot Ones Challenge
YouTube star Coyote Peterson takes on the Hot Ones challenge with host Sean Evans.
Watch Ricky Gervais Take on the Hot Ones Challenge
The comedian pits his mild British palate against the (vegan) wings of death.
Watch James Franco and Bryan Cranston Take on the Hot Ones Challenge
The co-stars of "Why Him?" James Franco and Bryan Cranston bond over dangerously spicy wings.
Kid Cudi Takes Over a Food Truck at ComplexCon
Kid Cudi feeds fans at ComplexCon.
Watch Tony Hawk Take on the Hot Ones Challenge LIVE at ComplexCon
Tony Hawk eats spicy wings live at ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA. It's a historic day at Hot Ones: We're debuting the first-ever live edition of Hot Ones
Watch D'Angelo Russell Crash Hot Ones Live With Tony Hawk at ComplexCon
The Birdman faces the wings of death, live from Long Beach.
The Best TV Shows of 2014
The best TV shows of 2014 prove just how innovative and audacious the small-screen medium has become.
The Best TV Shows of 2014 (So Far)
The best that TV had to offer from January through June of 2014.
The Big Ten: Roy Choi on His Favorite Off-The-Radar Spots in L.A.
Goat stew, anyone?
The 10 Best New NYC Bars of 2012 (So Far)
Cocktail and craft beer culture continue to expand in 2012, meaning greater diversity on the scene.
The 25 Best New NYC Restaurants of 2012 (So Far)
Don't waste your money on mediocre food.