Chris McPherson
Joined February 2023 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
KYLE Is More Than Just a Happy Rapper
The rapper behind the platinum hit "iSpy," reveals details about his upcoming album, which will highlight a wider range of emotions: “It’s my most personal piece of work I’ve ever done, hands down.”
Chris McPherson3221 days ago
Chance the Rapper: Acid Test (2013 Cover Story)
You're not tripping. Rap's new star out of Chicago is an energetic former Obama volunteer with a taste for the psychedelic. Take a ride with Chance.
Chris McPherson3779 days ago