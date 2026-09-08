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Chris Hornbecker

Joined February 2023 | 2 posts
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Bottom Line Man: Ndamukong Suh Wants More Than a Billion

The Dolphins DT's interest in business has caught the attention and respect of mogul Warren Buffett. But would 10 figures equal happiness?

Chris Hornbecker3760 days ago

Nathan VanHook Is Nike's Next Great Sneaker Designer

The man who designed the Nike Air Yeezy 2 is now taking on the world of soccer. Can he continue his hot streak with football boots?

Chris Hornbecker4004 days ago

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