Chris Hill
Joined July 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories
Tami Vs. Meeka: See The "Basketball Wives" Fight Go Down
"That will really get you popped!"
Chris Hill5532 days ago
Trey Songz To Make Big Screen Debut In "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D"
Girls everywhere should be happy; horror movie die-hards, not so much.
Chris Hill5538 days ago
Video: Simon Cowell Mocks "American Idol" In "X Factor" Spot
Let the battle of the talent shows begin!
Chris Hill5545 days ago
Woman Castrates Husband And Throws "It" In Garbage Disposal
Feel free to cringe at your earliest convenience.
Chris Hill5546 days ago
Trailer Park: "Footloose" Urbanizes A Classic Dance Flick
At least it doesn't star Channing Tatum, though.
Chris Hill5565 days ago
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