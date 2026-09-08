Chris Hill Portrait

Chris Hill

Joined July 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

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Tami Vs. Meeka: See The "Basketball Wives" Fight Go Down

"That will really get you popped!"

Chris Hill5532 days ago
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Trey Songz To Make Big Screen Debut In "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D"

Girls everywhere should be happy; horror movie die-hards, not so much.

Chris Hill5538 days ago
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Video: Simon Cowell Mocks "American Idol" In "X Factor" Spot

Let the battle of the talent shows begin!

Chris Hill5545 days ago
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Woman Castrates Husband And Throws "It" In Garbage Disposal

Feel free to cringe at your earliest convenience.

Chris Hill5546 days ago
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Trailer Park: "Footloose" Urbanizes A Classic Dance Flick

At least it doesn't star Channing Tatum, though.

Chris Hill5565 days ago
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