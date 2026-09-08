Chris Gelsomini
Latest Stories
PROMO: Ruben Fleischer Is Rolling With "30 Minutes or Less"
Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride, Nick Swardson and Complex cover dude Aziz Ansari enjoy the ride in Fleischer's hilarious action-comedy adventure
PROMO: Complex At The Dub Show - Presented By Sony Electronics
Check out highlights from the Chicago leg of the Dub Show featuring hot rides, sick car audio technology and amazing live performances.
PROMO: The 10 Most Stylish Men in the History of Soccer
The return of soccer style with brands like Umbro has us focusing our eye on the most stylish dudes to hit the pitch.
PROMO: Trendhumper: Chinos
Check out the three chino trends the are keeping khakis current from AlphA khakis by Dockers.
PROMO: Trendhumper: Colored Chinos
From Nantucket Reds to washed out navy chinos, this trend offers a different take on the ordinary.
PROMO: Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series
Submit your art work and photos for the chance to show at Art Basel 2011.
Follow @BigSean And @ComplexMag on Twitter For A Chance To Win A Day With Big Sean
We're giving you a chance to win a day with Big Sean, plus other sweet prizes.
PROMO: The Best Lightweight Bouts of All Time
Amir Khan and Zab Judah are set to battle for the junior welterweight title unification. Will their fight will rank with these 10 epic matches between diminutive dynamos?