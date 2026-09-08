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Chris Gelsomini

Joined July 2014 | 8 posts
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PROMO: Ruben Fleischer Is Rolling With "30 Minutes or Less"

Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride, Nick Swardson and Complex cover dude Aziz Ansari enjoy the ride in Fleischer's hilarious action-comedy adventure

Chris Gelsomini5516 days ago

PROMO: Complex At The Dub Show - Presented By Sony Electronics

Check out highlights from the Chicago leg of the Dub Show featuring hot rides, sick car audio technology and amazing live performances.

Chris Gelsomini5516 days ago
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PROMO: The 10 Most Stylish Men in the History of Soccer

The return of soccer style with brands like Umbro has us focusing our eye on the most stylish dudes to hit the pitch.

Chris Gelsomini5519 days ago

PROMO: Trendhumper: Chinos

Check out the three chino trends the are keeping khakis current from AlphA khakis by Dockers.

Chris Gelsomini5526 days ago

PROMO: Trendhumper: Colored Chinos

From Nantucket Reds to washed out navy chinos, this trend offers a different take on the ordinary.

Chris Gelsomini5526 days ago
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PROMO: Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series

Submit your art work and photos for the chance to show at Art Basel 2011.

Chris Gelsomini5540 days ago

Follow @BigSean And @ComplexMag on Twitter For A Chance To Win A Day With Big Sean

We're giving you a chance to win a day with Big Sean, plus other sweet prizes.

Chris Gelsomini5540 days ago
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PROMO: The Best Lightweight Bouts of All Time

Amir Khan and Zab Judah are set to battle for the junior welterweight title unification. Will their fight will rank with these 10 epic matches between diminutive dynamos?

Chris Gelsomini5540 days ago

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