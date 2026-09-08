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Latest Stories
At New York Fashion Week With Internet Personality Linux (Not The Software)
Although Paper Magazine columnist Linux went viral for a misattributed AI Joe Biden Bud Light TikTok last year, the popular Instagrammer recently brushed up with famous folks in New York for Fashion Week. We caught up with Linux to get all the tea about her, that TikTok, and her lifestyle.
Charlie H. Stern729 days ago