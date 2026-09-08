Justin Chan
Joined August 2014 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Do Minority Actors Have a Duty to Reject Stereotypical Roles?
And who should be blamed for the excess of stereotypical roles in Hollywood?
Justin Chan4349 days ago
Where Are All the Asian Americans in Hollywood?
It's 2014, yet Hollywood has managed to largely ignore an entire race.
Justin Chan4411 days ago