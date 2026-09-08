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Carter Jung

Joined July 2014 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 17 Most Insane Stunts From "Fast & Furious" Movies, in GIFs

All the flipping, jumping, and crashing you could want.

Carter Jung4863 days ago
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The 15 Hottest Women From the "Fast & Furious" Movies

Can't beat car babes.

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The 20 Best Import Tuner Shops in America

Where the pros go.

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