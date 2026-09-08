Carlos Matias
Former child star turned venture capitalist. Chasing the finer things in life: Internet fame, foreign cars and a high Klout score.
Latest Stories
Lightning Motorcycle SuperBike Sets World Speed Record
Lightning SuperBike goes lightning fast.
NYC Suspends Mass Transit System As City Prepares For Hurricane Irene
Better get that Netflix ready.
Afternoon In The Park With Rodrigo Texeira
Transworld catches up with TX in their Skatepark.
Greyhound Blows Load Of Bull Semen On Highway
I-65 receives a facial from a Greyhound bus.
Buy It Now: Beer Can Shaped Car
Thinking of buying a car shaped like a beer can? Here's your chance.
Birdman Can't Afford Payments On His Maybach Exelero
It's all good 'til they repo your vehicle.
Anne Hathaway Rides Rough On The Set Of The Dark Knight Rises
The Dark Knight brings out the big boys... and girls.
5Boro Release 2011 Fall Clip
Check out what the brand has in store for us this coming season.
Video: Slow Motion Skateboarding Slams
What goes up must come down... hard.
BMW ConnectedDrive Is Perfect For Jewelry Store Heist
BMW breaks down the ten jewelry store heist commandments.
Ferrari Boyz Face Off: Gucci Mane & Waka Flocka Talk Cars
Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame talk about what it means to be a Ferrari Boy.
Garmin Gets Star Wars Characters To Guide You
Follow The Force to your destination.
Video: Water Propelled Jet Pack Take Off Fail
It's all fun and games 'til someone gets wet.
Retro Wheels: 1966 Porsche 906 Carrera Competition Coupe
Go back in time with the 906 Carrera.
Bike NYC: The Cyclists Guide to New York
Travel guides aren't only for tourists.