Carlos Matias Portrait

Carlos Matias

Former child star turned venture capitalist. Chasing the finer things in life: Internet fame, foreign cars and a high Klout score.

Joined August 2012 | 69 posts
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Latest Stories

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Lightning Motorcycle SuperBike Sets World Speed Record

Lightning SuperBike goes lightning fast.

Carlos Matias5501 days ago

NYC Suspends Mass Transit System As City Prepares For Hurricane Irene

Better get that Netflix ready.

Carlos Matias5501 days ago

Afternoon In The Park With Rodrigo Texeira

Transworld catches up with TX in their Skatepark.

Carlos Matias5502 days ago

Greyhound Blows Load Of Bull Semen On Highway

I-65 receives a facial from a Greyhound bus.

Carlos Matias5504 days ago
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Video: Tour Of Donald Trump's Boeing 757

Donald Trump flies high in style.

Carlos Matias5505 days ago
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Buy It Now: Beer Can Shaped Car

Thinking of buying a car shaped like a beer can? Here's your chance.

Carlos Matias5505 days ago
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Birdman Can't Afford Payments On His Maybach Exelero

It's all good 'til they repo your vehicle.

Carlos Matias5508 days ago
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Anne Hathaway Rides Rough On The Set Of The Dark Knight Rises

The Dark Knight brings out the big boys... and girls.

Carlos Matias5509 days ago
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5Boro Release 2011 Fall Clip

Check out what the brand has in store for us this coming season.

Carlos Matias5510 days ago

Bucky Lasek Takes The Dew Tour Portland Invitational

Knuck if you Buck.

Carlos Matias5511 days ago
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Video: Slow Motion Skateboarding Slams

What goes up must come down... hard.

Carlos Matias5512 days ago
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BMW ConnectedDrive Is Perfect For Jewelry Store Heist

BMW breaks down the ten jewelry store heist commandments.

Carlos Matias5512 days ago
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Ferrari Boyz Face Off: Gucci Mane & Waka Flocka Talk Cars

Gucci Mane and Waka Flocka Flame talk about what it means to be a Ferrari Boy.

Carlos Matias5515 days ago
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Garmin Gets Star Wars Characters To Guide You

Follow The Force to your destination.

Carlos Matias5519 days ago

Video: Water Propelled Jet Pack Take Off Fail

It's all fun and games 'til someone gets wet.

Carlos Matias5519 days ago
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Retro Wheels: 1966 Porsche 906 Carrera Competition Coupe

Go back in time with the 906 Carrera.

Carlos Matias5519 days ago
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Muxu Ride Japanese Denim

An alternative to Levi&#39;s Commuter series

Carlos Matias5519 days ago

Bike NYC: The Cyclists Guide to New York

Travel guides aren&#39;t only for tourists.

Carlos Matias5522 days ago

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