Caleb Santana Portrait

Caleb Santana

Joined July 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Harley-Davidson Freedom Tour: Lace Up Your Boots and Put Up Your Dukes

Headed to Montreal for the big UFC fight.

Caleb Santana4889 days ago
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Willie G.'s Last Stand - A Living Harley-Davidson Legacy

Celebrating a legend.

Caleb Santana5279 days ago
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A Brief History of Willie G.'s Harley-Davidson Motorcycles

He has built Harley-Davidson into what it is today.

Caleb Santana5279 days ago
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Motorcycle Run: Harley-Davidson Leads Us On The Prohibition Ride From L.A. To Napa

The author rides his steed into the mist up California's Highway 1.

Caleb Santana5406 days ago
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Review: 2012 Harley-Davidson VRSCDX Night Rod Special

Check out Harley's new boulevard cruiser.

Caleb Santana5456 days ago
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