Caleb Femi
Joined September 2018 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
First Impressions Of Ghetts’ New Album ‘Conflict Of Interest’
The grime and rap veteran summons the Trinity of Justin Clarke on 'Conflict Of Interest' to show his growth as both man and artist. The Complex music review.
Caleb Femi2037 days ago
Jah Jah City: On Set With The Cast Of ‘The Intent 2: The Come Up’ In Jamaica
Complex flew out to Kingston, Jamaica, to meet the actors fronting the UK’s latest action-packed crime flick—the first powered by Island Records UK.
Caleb Femi2922 days ago