Caitlin White Portrait

Caitlin White

Joined July 2014 | 11 posts
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Latest Stories

best beyonce songs

The Best Beyoncé Songs

From the start of her career to 'Everything Is Love,' we're counting down the best Beyoncé songs of all time.

Caitlin White2935 days ago
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The Best Places to Watch the Superbowl in NYC That Aren't Metlife Stadium

For those who aren't about that trekking-to-NJ, $200 ticket life.

Caitlin White4611 days ago
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TenDeep: 10 Albums From August You Need To Hear

"I know what you should have heard last summer" edition.

Caitlin White4763 days ago
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The 13 Best Songs of Summer 2013

Summer is practically over. So we're counting down the best songs from French Montana, Big Sean, and yes, even Miley Cyrus.

Caitlin White4764 days ago
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The Best Albums of 2013 (So Far)

Check out the best releases of the year from Justin Timberlake, J. Cole, and many more.

Caitlin White4826 days ago
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The Best Songs of 2013 (So Far)

Halfway through the year, we recount our favorite songs from Robin Thicke, Earl Sweatshirt, and many more.

Caitlin White4833 days ago
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James Gandolfini's Most Human Moments

Remember the sweetest moments of a Hollywood legend.

Caitlin White4837 days ago
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My Spot: Fort Defiance in Red Hook

Pigeons and Planes editorial assistant Caitlin White co-signs a cafe/bar that serves up great eats and potent libations with a side of community.

Caitlin White4839 days ago
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5 Things To Know About the 2014 Toyota 4Runner

It has an entirely new style.

Caitlin White4860 days ago
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Who Rocked it Best: Battle of the Same Song Titles

Who can lay claim to releasing the best "Butterfly"?

Caitlin White4880 days ago

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