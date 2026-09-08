David Gardner
Joined September 2021 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Investing Exotically: How to Manage a Nontraditional Portfolio
More people are putting money into a wider array of investments, including sneakers, cryptocurrency, & cannabis farms. Here’s what may work & what wont.
David Gardner1799 days ago
Why You Weren’t Taught Money Management in High School
Studies show that Americans who learn financial literacy in high school fare better in adulthood. So why, for decades, was money management absent from schools?
David Gardner1814 days ago