bscull
Joined February 2015 | 1 posts
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Ghost Hunters: EDM Ghost Producers Speak Out
The last time you went to an EDM festival you were robbed. You shelled out $300 for a ticket to watch a bunch of DJs perform songs that some poor, unknown soul secretly created for them. You were lied to. You should be outraged! You deserve answers!
bscull4600 days ago